Denied Protection Money, Mechanic Thrashed To Death In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a horrific incident under Wilson Garden police station limits of Bengaluru city, Rasheed Pasha (45), a mechanic, died coming under severe assault on him by unidentified persons said to be some goons who used a cricket bat and sticks as per a video circulated on Monday. The assault on the mechanic was allegedly over denial to pay them protection money (hafta) to set-up a garage on Bada Makan road of Wilson Garden.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday night near Bada Makan road in Wilson Garden. The assault on Pasha took place right in front of his children who were with him at the spot of the incident. Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation.

Sources said Pasha worked as a four-wheeler mechanic before he decided to start his garage. On Sunday morning, Pasha began construction work on his garage initially with moulding works. Noticing a new garage coming up in their vicinity, three persons approached Pasha and demanded Rs 50,000 to start his business as protection money.

The demand was turned down by Pasha which led to heated exchange of words. The accused persons left the spot only to return later in the evening to pick-up an argument with Pasha at around 9.30 pm. When Pasha made it clear that he would not pay them, the accused persons were enraged and started to thrash him with a cricket bat and bamboo sticks before they disappeared from the spot leaving Pasha seriously injured at the spot.

A seriously injured Pasha was rushed to a nearby hospital by local people and later succumbed to his injuries. Wilson Garden police registered a case and investigations are on.