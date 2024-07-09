Demand to rename Ramnagar district as Bengaluru South

BENGALURU: A delegation of Congress leaders from Ramnagar district met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday with a proposal to rename Ramnagar district as Bengaluru South District.

The delegation to CM was led by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar who represents Kanakapura assembly seat in Ramnagar district and he said the reason for Ramnagar to undergo a name change is to get the taluks of Ramnagar the same recognition as that of Bengaluru city.

He made it clear “It is not a demand for a separate district but only a name change. However, Ramnagar will continue to serve as district headquarters.” By renaming Ramnagar, Shivakumar said, “Will help industrial growth of Mysuru district and also in Channapatna and Magadi taluks.”

Not only industrial growth will happen but property value in the region will also increase by renaming Ramnagar as Bengaluru South District, said Shivakumar.

Prior to 1986, the taluks of Kanakapura, Magadi, Channapatna and Ramnagar were part of the undivided Bengaluru district. The taluks Kanakapura, Magadi, Ramnagar, Channapatna, Doddaballapur, Nelamangala, Devanahalli and Hoskaote were separated from Bengaluru district and a new district ‘Bengaluru Rural’ came into existence in 1986.

Again for administrative convenience, the taluks of Ramnagar, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Magadi came under a new district ‘Ramnagar’ in 2007 when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister. However, the taluks of Doddaballapur, Hoskote, Devanahalli and Nelamangala remained as ‘Bengaluru Rural’ district.

The new district Ramnagar created by the then State Government started its functioning having Ramnagar town as the district headquarters. To the existing taluks of Kanakapura, Magadi, Ramnagar and Channapatna, now, Harohalli as a separate taluk has been created in Ramnagar district.