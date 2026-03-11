Demand Surge For Mysore Silk Sarees In Recent Years So Is The Profit Of KSIC

BENGALURU: Mysore Silk sarees fascinated women since its inception in 1912 while its demand in the market in recent years grew by leaps and bounds after officials concerned began introduction of new colours, colour combinations and designs in Mysore Silk sarees making the sales/turnover surpass every year. Mysore Silk sarees are sold at a starting price of Rs 25,000 a saree to Rs 3.5 lakh.

An indication of growing popularity of Mysore Silk sarees among women in the last couple of years is reflected in the annual turnover/sales of Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Limited makers of Mysore Silk sarees.

The turnover was Rs 126.37 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 296.20 crore turnover in 2024-25. The increase in turnover fetched more profit for KSIC. If the profit was Rs 36.45 crore (before tax) in 2020-21, it swelled to 136.90 crore (before tax) in 2024-25. After tax, KSIC recorded a profit of Rs 101.15 crore. As far the sales of Mysore Silk is concerned, there was gross sales of Rs 152.35 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 332.15 crore gross sales in 2024-25.

Among various products of KSIC such as dhotis for men, silk ties, printed silks and others, it is sales of Mysore Silk sarees which account for major sales while other products record about 2-3 percent for the KSIC, a State Government undertaking.

Over Mysore Silk sarees demand like never before, Managing Director of KSIC Zaheera Naseem told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday attributed the success behind the growing popularity for Mysore Silk sarees to the introduction of new colours in sarees, besides, adding various colour combinations and new patterns were added to make it more attractive to women and the idea worked by drawing more women to buy Mysore Silk sarees.

“It all began two-and-half years back,” said Zaheera Naseem who took charge as MD, KSIC two-and-half years back. To keep the women interested in Mysore Silk sarees, she said, “We study the colours/patterns which are in demand and initiate a change, if required, at regular intervals.”

On online sales, the KSIC Managing Director said “online sales would not stop. We are working to mitigate the demand in the market.” Meanwhile, she said, talks are underway with the employees’ union to increase shifts to increase production.

Naveen Kumar, General Manager of Sales (KSIC) said “Not many customers are aware that Mysore Silk sarees fit perfectly to women even if they are obese. Mysore Silk sarees keep the wearer cool in summer and warmer in winter. It is because Mysore Silk sarees are made of mulberry and crepe.”

“There is no direct competition for Mysore Silk sarees in the market from other silk sarees produced in other States,” said Naveen.

A customer Ashwini stated she purchased a Mysore Silk saree for Rs 58,000 at KSIC outlet in factory premises in Mysuru city and said Mysore Silk saree fascinated her the most.