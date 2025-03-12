Dedicated Police Station for SC/ST Atrocities Cases to Be Set Up in Vijayanagar

A dedicated police station will soon be established in Vijayanagar district to handle cases registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Deputy Commissioner MS Diwakar announced on Tuesday.Speaking at the District-Level Awareness and Monitoring Committee meeting at his office, Diwakar stated that necessary steps are being taken to set up the police station at the earliest.He also revealed that seven cases have been registered under the Act in the past three months—three in Kudligi taluk and one each in Hosapete, Harapanahalli, Hagaribommanahalli, and Hadagali taluks. While charge sheets have been filed in all cases except one in Harapanahalli, the investigation in that case is still ongoing, he added.Superintendent of Police Shrihari Babu BL highlighted concerns over excessive mobile phone usage among children and its potential risks. He pointed to a rise in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the persistent issue of child marriages, particularly in rural areas. Many child marriages come to light when underage girls visit government hospitals for childbirth, he noted.Despite awareness campaigns, child marriages continue to be a challenge and can only be eradicated with active public participation, the SP stressed. He also urged parents to monitor their children’s mobile phone usage to safeguard them from potential dangers.The meeting was attended by members of the District-Level Monitoring Committee on SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act, along with senior district officials.