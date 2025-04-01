Davangere Police Recover Stolen 17 Kg of Gold Accessories Hidden in a Deep Well in Madurai

Bengaluru:Davangere police, Karnataka recovered 17 kg of gold accessories stolen from Nyamathi branch of State Bank of India in Davangere of Karnataka in previous October and the stolen golden accessories were hidden deep inside a well by bank robbery mastermind at a farm house in Islampetti of Madurai in Tamil Nadu belonging to his relative.

It is alleged the accused had robbed gold accessories worth 17.5 kgs from the SBI, Nyamathi branch.



In connection with the bank robbery, police have arrested 5 persons alleged to have been involved in the case including its mastermind, however, police declined to give technical details that led to the arrests of the accused involved in the bank robbery.



Revealing it on Monday, IGP Ravikante Gowda on Monday said, at a press conference in Davangere, the bank robbery was planned by Vijay Kumar, mastermind. Police gave the names of the arrested as Ajay, Abhishek, Chandan and Paramanand for their alleged involvement in the bank robbery. Police first arrested Vijay Kumar and Ajay and based on their inputs, 3 others were also taken into custody.



Gowda said Vijay Kumar, owned a sweet stall in Nymati and was upset after his loan requests were turned down by SBI, Nyamathi branch twice and made up his mind to make money instantly. He began to search online sites/youtube among others to gather details on bank robbery.



In his robbery attempt, Gowda said, he involved his brother Ajay and friends-Abhishek, Chandan and Paramanand. The bank robbery took place on October 28, last year and the accused persons left no clues for the police to track them down. To escape from sniffer dogs, the accused spread chilli powder around the bank premises.



Gowda said “The accused did not use mobile phones and walked all the way to the bank for a distance of 2.5 km to escape from police detection.” Prior to the bank robbery, IGP said, the accused studied the bank in detail along with the police patrolling in the vicinity before they could strike at the bank.



“The accused persons entered the bank through a weaker portion of the bank wall and cut open the lockers using gas cutters before they fled with the gold accessories pledged by farmers/poor,” said the IGP.

Lauding the efforts of Davangere police, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar announced a cash reward for 10 policemen.