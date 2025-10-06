BENGALURU: ads of Mysuru city during rehearsals for the jumbo savari, (elephant procession), stated Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhu Gouda on Sunday after jumbos returned to their respective camps from Mysuru city.

It is the foot pads that function as shock absorber, weight distribution and natyra cushion to the elephants and walking on asphalted roads make foot pads vulnerable.

Prabhu Gouda said "Usually, elephants point to mahout in case they have any problems in their foot pads and during regular bathing, care-takers doo examine their foot pads. No complaints of any damage to jumbos foot pads."

The jumbos stayed in Mysuru city at the Palace premises for about two-months before they were made to return to the camps. Jumbos selected for Dasara arrived in Mysuru city on August 4.

Appreciating the care to elephants, DCF said “The vets and elephant caretakers ensured the jumbos remained stress-free all through the festivities and their health were monitored constantly to keep the fit for the jumbo savari, the finale of the Dasara festivities and a major crowd puller.”

“We examined the foot pads of the jumbos and found them to be in good condition. To keep jumbos in excellent condition particularly, we ensured the rehearsals are conducted alternatively,” he said. The on road rehearsals of the procession by Dasara jumbos was from Mysore Palace premises to Bannimantap covering a distance of 4.5 km.

About 5 elephants initially had some minor complaints having their gut upset owing to changes in foods served to them. However, they recovered from the early stomach upset and got acclimatized to the foods served to them and also to the city conditions such as traffic, noise among others.

On Sunday, prior to the farewell to Dasara jumbos, priest Prahalad Rao puja to the jumbos at the Mysore Palace premises. The jumbos were loaded on to separate trucks to ferry them to their respective camps. The Dasara jumbos bid adieu to Mysuru city in presence of a huge crowd gathering at the Palace premises.