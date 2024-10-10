Dasara Festivities Boost Religious Tourism in Udupi and Mangaluru

Mangaluru: With the arrival of Dasara, the coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada are bustling with religious activities and cultural celebrations. Famous temples such as Kollur Sri Mookambika, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari, and Sri Mangaladevi in Mangaluru draw large crowd for special poojas and rituals. The attractive Dasara processions in Kudroli (Mangaluru) and Uchila (near Udupi), along with the popular Pili Esa or Huli Vesha (Tiger Dance), are key attractions during this festive season.

Dasara, or Navaratri, is not just a religious event here but has supported a major support to the tourist activity, boosting the local economy. The coastal region, home to several famous temples dedicated to the Mother Goddess, celebrates Dasara with a mix of traditional rituals and modern events organized by various local groups. Unlike regions where the festival is centrally managed mostly by the government, here, many organizations come together to host their own unique programs.

Many devotees visit temples in the region to participate in rituals, with hundreds gathering to offer their prayers. Along with local devotees, people from cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai return to their hometowns to celebrate Navaratri. The temples—Kollur Sri Mookambika, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari and Sri Mangaladevi- are some of the famous centers of devotion and activity during the festival.

In addition, the Navadurga idol of Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatheshwara Kshetra, popularly known as Mangaluru Dasara, and the Uchila Sri Mahalakshmi Temple draw significant crowds. The Sharada Pooja in Mangaluru's Car Street is also a notable highlight. The grand processions in Kudroli and Uchila on Vijayadashami Day, as well as the Samudra Aarthi at Kaup, have become must-see events for both locals and tourists.

Another major attraction during Dasara is the Pili esa or Tiger Dance, a traditional performance that draws people from across the region.

"I have received inquiries from people in Mumbai who are eager to see the Tiger Dance," tourism promoter Yatish Bykampady told Deccan Chronicle. "These events, along with the Samudra Aarati at Kaup, have turned into significant tourist attractions," he added.

The influx of visitors for these festivities has had a noticeable impact on the local economy.

"Dasara has significantly boosted tourism and the local economy. People visiting temples also explore other tourist spots like beaches, malls, and exhibitions, which promotes local businesses, transport, hotel and hospitality services," Yatish added.

Dakshina Kannada Tourism Department Deputy Director, N Manikya, too agrees with this.

"While elders visit temples, the younger generation is interested in beaches and adventure sports. We have seen a surge in tourist activity in the past few days, particularly at beaches," he noted.

Ashish, a resident of Mangaluru, highlighted how cultural events tied to the festival also contribute to the local economy. "Most of the Devi temples host cultural programs which provide a platform for the local talent. Families and friends gather to watch these performances, and while they are out, they buy goods from local vendors, ride in taxis, and visit shops and exhibitions. This benefits small businesses in every village," he explained.