Darshan Gets Access to TV on Court’s Order

BENGALURU: Murder accused actor Darshan will have access to a television at his Central Prison barrack of Bengaluru after the 57th Additional City Civil Court, Bengaluru on Thursday ordered officials concerned to initiate steps to install a television set for him.

The actor accused in a murder case made an appeal to the Court to allow him access television since jail life affected his mental health. The Court reserved its order for Thursday.

Untill, Prison authorities make arrangements for a tv set to Darshan at his barrack, the Court asked the Prison authorities to allow Darshan to watch tv in any of the barracks fitted with a tv set inside the Prison. However, Darshan will be under constant monitoring after the Court ordered for installation of cctv cameras where a TV set will be installed in the barrack.

The actor is in Prison over his alleged involvement in the murder of Renukaswami, a resident of Chitradurga in June 2024. Renukaswami is alleged to have sent lewd messages to actor’s girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, a co accused in his murder.

Enraged over lewd messages to his girlfriend, Darshan along with his associates are accused of alleged murder before they dumped the body on roadside under Kamakshipalya police station limits of Bengaluru city. Investigations by the police pointed fingers at Darshan’s involvement in the alleged murder. Along with Darshan, his girlfriend are lodged in Prison.

Meanwhile, the Court is all set to begin trial in the Renukaswami murder case beginning on December 17 and the parents of victim Renukaswami have been summoned to appear.