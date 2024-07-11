Dakshina Kannada: Political Tensions Escalate Over Remarks of BJP MLA Bharath Shetty

A political storm has erupted between Congress and BJP in the Dakshina Kannada district following inflammatory remarks made by Bharath Shetty, the BJP MLA for Mangalore City North, against Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha.During a protest held two days ago, Shetty condemned Rahul Gandhi’s statements about Hindus, allegedly suggesting that Gandhi deserved to be slapped in Parliament. The video of Shetty's comments quickly went viral on social media, igniting fury among Congress members.In response, Congress corporator Anil Kumar filed a complaint against Shetty, prompting the police to register a case under BRS Section 353(2).On Wednesday, Congress leaders, including MLC Ivan D’Souza and DCC President Harish Kumar, organized a protest outside Shetty's office. KPCC Working President Manjunath Bhandary, addressing reporters, announced plans for block-level protests against Shetty's remarks. Both Bhandary and Harish Kumar demanded Shetty's resignation, condemning the fact that such statements were made by a medical professional. They also expressed their intention to meet with the Home Minister to discuss Shetty's incendiary remarks about using arms when necessary.On the other hand, BJP and Sangh Parivar have rallied in support of Bharath Shetty. Mangalore City South MLA and BJP leader Vedavyas Kamath criticized the case against Shetty, calling it a politically motivated move orchestrated by Congress leaders. Kamath insisted that Congress should first address its own leader's anti-Hindu statements before targeting BJP members, and he called for the withdrawal of the case against Shetty.VHP Regional Coordinator Bhujanga Kulal also condemned the case, claiming that the Congress government is attempting to suppress Hindu activists and leaders. He defended Shetty, asserting that the MLA was merely standing up for Hindus and that filing a case against him was unjustifiable.