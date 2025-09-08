Dakshina Kannada Police Crack Down on Fake, Communal Social Media Posts

Mangaluru: Over the past three months, Dakshina Kannada district police have booked several individuals for allegedly spreading rumours, false information, and provocative content on social media aimed at disturbing communal harmony.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K said the misuse of online platforms to circulate half-truths and fabricated stories has become a serious challenge to law and order. Investigations have revealed that many complaints and viral posts initially projected as communal incidents were, in fact, fabricated or distorted. Cases have been registered against both individuals and organisers, including educated persons.

One Facebook post linked to the Abdul Rahiman murder case alleged community support for the accused, calling the victim a man killed over an illicit affair. Police confirmed the post was false and booked the creator under relevant BNS sections at Venur Police Station.

In another case, Umar Farooq of Nandavara claimed two men attacked him with a sword. Police later found the complaint to be fabricated, registering a case against him.

There were also attempts to misrepresent unrelated incidents as communal. A misbehaviour complaint in Panemangalore was circulated with false communal overtones, but investigators confirmed the offender was a juvenile from the same community. Similarly, a viral video of a boy and girl being harassed in Puttur was portrayed as communal, though all involved belonged to the same community.

On July 14, a man was booked under the Arms Act in Puttur after being found with a sword near the Bolwar mosque. Following this, Ashraf Bavu allegedly circulated messages falsely claiming the man had attempted to storm the mosque, citing Hindutva hate speeches as an influence. Police said the post was designed to incite communal enmity.

“The district has witnessed repeated attempts to disturb peace by spreading fake or provocative content. Such actions mislead the public, provoke communities, and damage the district’s reputation,” SP Arun said. He urged citizens to verify content before sharing and appealed to the media to play a proactive role in exposing those behind such misinformation.