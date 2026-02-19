Dakshina Kannada Man Found Dead at Home in Ireland, Probe On

Mangaluru: A 31-year-old man from Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka was found dead at his residence in Ireland.

The deceased has been identified as Sanjo Sunil (31), son of Sunil and a native of Kutrupadi village in Kadaba taluk. He had been living with his wife in Dublin.

According to available information, Sanjo was found in an unresponsive condition inside his house. However, clear details about the circumstances of his death are yet to emerge. The exact cause of death is likely to be clear after police investigation and post-mortem examination.

The family is likely to seek official assistance to bring the body back to India, and further details are awaited.

According to sources, Sanjo had been working in Israel earlier and got married about a year ago. His wife is employed as a nurse in Ireland. Sanjo moved to Ireland about a month ago to live with his wife.

He is survived by his wife, parents and two brothers. His parents and brothers reside in Kadaba.

Meanwhile, local leaders are making efforts to reach Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta to contact the Indian Embassy in Ireland to facilitate the repatriation of the mortal remains and extend necessary assistance to the family.