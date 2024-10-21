Dakshina Kannada By-Election Sees 97.91 Percent Turnout

MANGALURU: The by-election for the Dakshina Kannada Local Authority Constituency of the Karnataka Legislative Council held on Monday recorded a turnout of 97.91 percent.

This election follows the vacancy left by BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was recently elected as MP for Udupi-Chikmagalur.

In this contest, the BJP’s Kishore Kumar Puttur faces off against the Congress's Raju Poojary. While the BJP is confident due to its majority among local authority members, Congress remains hopeful, banking on support from Panchayat members.

Moodubidire taluk in Dakshina Kannada recorded 100 percent voter turnout, with all 216 voters casting their ballots. Byndoor in Udupi district saw the lowest turnout at 88.80 percent.