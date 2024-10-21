 Top
Gururaj A Paniyadi
21 Oct 2024 6:02 PM GMT
Dakshina Kannada By-Election Sees 97.91 Percent Turnout
MP Brijesh Chowta at the voting center. (Image by arrangement)

MANGALURU: The by-election for the Dakshina Kannada Local Authority Constituency of the Karnataka Legislative Council held on Monday recorded a turnout of 97.91 percent.

This election follows the vacancy left by BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary, who was recently elected as MP for Udupi-Chikmagalur.
In this contest, the BJP’s Kishore Kumar Puttur faces off against the Congress's Raju Poojary. While the BJP is confident due to its majority among local authority members, Congress remains hopeful, banking on support from Panchayat members.
Moodubidire taluk in Dakshina Kannada recorded 100 percent voter turnout, with all 216 voters casting their ballots. Byndoor in Udupi district saw the lowest turnout at 88.80 percent.
The seat has been held by the BJP since 2008. All eyes are now on whether the BJP will continue its winning streak, or if the Congress will manage to reclaim the seat it lost in 2008.


About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

