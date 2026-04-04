Cricket Camp Offers Floodlight Experience With White/Pink Ball

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based Karnataka Institute Of Cricket (KIOC) is conducting summer camp for boys and girls above 5 years having a dedicated team of 75 coaches. The summer camp began on April 1stand the camp will end on May 15th offering four sessions a day including a session under floodlights for white/pink ball experience.

A release from Institute Head Coach and Managing Director of KIOC Irfan Sait said “all precautions are in place to ensure health and safety at the Institute.” The Institute has 34 top covered nets for utmost safety and a variety of pitches such as turf, matting and synthetic. Fully grassed dust free outfield, indoor net facilities, 6 bowling machines, well-equipped gym and flood light facility, said Irfan Sait.

Irfan Sait said the summer camp offers guidance from professional fitness trainers, sports psychologist, nutritionist and physiotherapist. Besides, personal attention to all trainees and match practice is assured during the camp. Interested people are asked to conduct 7022600150/9008675618/9482220492/9620946834.

Camp location is at 32, RBANMS main ground, near Ulsoor Lake, Gangadhar Chetty road, Shivajinagar, Bengaluru-560042.