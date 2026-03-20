Crackdown on Gambling: 3 Externed from Belagavi District

Belagavi: In a major crackdown on illegal gambling and narcotics, Belagavi police have externed three alleged offenders with a history of repeated involvement in unlawful activities.

They have been externed for six months with effect from March 17.

The action comes as part of intensified efforts to curb matka gambling, card-based betting, and the sale of ganja in the city, which according to the police had been affecting public peace.

The externed individuals have been identified as Sarfaraz Shabeer Ahmed Shaikh of Shahapur, Vinayak Prakash Kollapuri of Ayodhya Nagar in Tilakwadi, and Sagar Pandurang Salagude of Hosur Basavanagalli in Shahapur.

"We have started externment action on habitual matka and gambling offenders. Many more will follow in coming days," City Police Commissioner Bhushan Gulabrao Borase said.

According to police, Sarfaraz has as many as 16 cases registered against him in various police stations across the city, primarily related to matka and card gambling. Vinayak faces five cases linked to ganja sale and other offences, while Sagar has six cases related to gambling and other crimes.