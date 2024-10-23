CP Yogeshwar's Defection to Congress Unfortunate: Bommai

Haveri: Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has termed C.P. Yogeshwar's defection to Congress as "unfortunate," but expressed optimism about the NDA’s prospects in the upcoming Channapatna by-election.

Yogeshwar, a BJP MLC and former minister in BS Yediyurappa's government, was eyeing the BJP ticket for Channapatna. However, with talks of a JD(S) candidate being fielded from the NDA, Yogeshwar resigned from his MLC post. He joined Congress on Wednesday.

“Our party leaders made considerable efforts to retain him. Unfortunately, he left the BJP and joined Congress, which lacked a strong presence in Channapatna. It would have been an easy win for the NDA,” Bommai told reporters at Shiggaon on Wednesday.

He also expressed confidence that the JD(S) candidate under the NDA would win, largely due to the influence of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Referring to the 2023 Assembly election, Bommai pointed out that Channapatna saw a triangular contest between the Congress, JD(S), and BJP, with JD(S) securing victory.

“I am confident that the JD(S) candidate will emerge victorious this time too,” he said.

He denied speculating on who the JD(S) candidate could be.

In response to queries about preparations for his son Bharath Bommai’s nomination from the Shiggaon constituency, Bommai said that senior BJP leaders, including former CM BS Yediyurappa, would be present at the nomination event.

Bommai also dismissed rumors of internal rebellion in the Shiggaon constituency, asserting, “There is no rebellion in the BJP. Such things are typical during elections, but we will run a competitive and harmonious campaign, regardless of the Congress candidate.”