C.P. Yogeshwar Rejoins Congress, Criticises BJP-JDS Alliance Over Channapatna By-poll

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s alliance with Janata Dal Secular (JDS) in Karnataka wasn’t beneficial for my political growth, former minister C.P. Yogeshwar said on his exit from BJP to return to Congress party on Wednesday and after joining he said to have rejoined the Congress party unconditionally.

However, it is speculated that Yogeshwar was miffed at denial of a party ticket to him to fight the ensuing Channapatna assembly by-poll slated to be held on November 13.

It is said Yogeshwar is all set to contest the Channapatna by-poll following the resignation of H.D. Kumaraswamy who resigned as Channapatna MLa after he won the Mandya Lok Sabha election in 2024.

Sources said Yogeshwar turned down JDS offer to contest Channapatna by-poll on JDS symbol but Yogeshwar insisted to contest as a BJP nominee. When his wish did not materialise, he is said to have made up his mind to quit BJP and fight the by-poll as a Congress nominee.

Speculations are rife that BJP’s alliance partner JDS will retain the Channapatna seat in the by-poll and the JDS would field Nikhil, son of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and State president of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The candidature of Kumaraswamy’s elder sister Anasuya is also in the reckoning. Anasuya’s husband Dr C.N. Manjunath is Lok Sabha member representing Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat.

A couple of days back, Yogeshwar, a former MLA of Channapatna Assembly seat, resigned as BJP MLC and on Wednesday he joined the Congress party in presence of president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru. On Congress ticket, Yogeshwar represented Channapatna Assembly seat in 2004 and 2008.

Welcoming Yogeshwar to the Congress party, D.K. Shivakumar said Yogeshwar has been given primary membership of the party after consultations with senior party leaders.

The exit of Yogeshwar from BJP drew criticism from BJP leaders and Leader of Opposition in Assembly and BJP MLA R. Ashok observed D.K. Shivakumar made Yogeshwar rejoin the Congress party with an intention to snub his political career.