Couple Held For Ramming Bike, Killing Rider In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A couple have been arrested by Bengaluru South division police on charge of deliberately knocking down a rider and pillion-rider on a two-wheeler with their car leading to the death of a rider identified as Darshan while seriously injuring the pillion rider.

The couple allegedly knocked down the two persons on a two-wheeler enraged over damages to their car’s RVM caused by the two-wheeler while negotiating a turn. The arrested car driver is a physical arts teacher by profession.

The incident took place on October 25 between 11.30 pm to 12 am wherein the car driver drove his vehicle at high speed to knock down the persons on a two-wheeler resulting in their sustaining serious injuries.

Police said Darshan, a gig worker and his friend were on a two-wheeler near Srirama Layout under Puttenahalli police station limits and the two-wheeler collided with the car coming in opposite direction and damaged the car’s rear view mirror/monitoring.

Enraged over the damage to their car’s RVM, the couple took U-turn in their car to chase down the two-wheeler and later deliberately collided with the two-wheeler causing fatal injuries to Darshan and his friend. Darshan breathed his last over his injuries and pillion-rider treated at a hospital for his injuries.

A case was registered at Puttenahalli police station and police upon verification of various cctv footage came across a car chasing a two-wheeler and intentionally knocking down riders on a two-wheeler.

After knocking two-persons, the couple later appeared on the accident scene wearing face masks to collect their car’s scattered pieces from the spot in a bid to destroy evidence. A murder case was registered at Puttenahalli police station and J.P. Nagar traffic police also registered a case in this regard.