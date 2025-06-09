Country’s First Government-Run Proton Therapy Facility To Come Up In Bengaluru

RAICHUR: In a significant push towards upgrading cancer care in the public health sector in the state, the Department of Medical Education has proposed establishing India’s first government-run proton therapy center at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) in Bengaluru.

Recognized as one of the country’s leading cancer hospitals, KMIO registers over 21,000 new cancer cases annually. The proposed facility promises to bring advanced, precision-based cancer treatment to patients, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds.

Highlighting these benefits, Karnataka’s Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil, who recently met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Bengaluru formally submitted a proposal seeking a Rs 500 crore grant from the Centre for setting up the facility at KMIO.

“Unlike conventional radiotherapy that uses high-energy gamma rays or X-rays—which can impact healthy tissues beyond the tumor—proton therapy delivers precise, targeted doses with significantly reduced collateral damage,” Dr. Patil stated in his letter.

“It is estimated that over 1.2 lakh patients in India may require proton therapy by 2025. The facility at KMIO will not only provide cutting-edge cancer care with less toxicity but also support referral cases from NIMHANS and Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health,” Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil stated in a press statement.

The proposal highlights that proton therapy is especially useful in treating childhood and inherited cancers like NF-1 and retinoblastoma. It is also effective for various other cancers affecting areas such as the eye, brain, spine, liver, prostate, and breast. The treatment could also help patients who need radiation a second time or have tumors that cannot be removed through surgery.

According to the minister, the key advantages of proton therapy include improved precision, faster recovery, significantly reduced risk of developing secondary cancers, and better long-term survival rates.