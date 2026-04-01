Country's First Digital Census To Begin In Karnataka Tomorrow

BENGALURU: Arrangements have been made in Karnataka to embark upon The Census of India-2027 from Wednesday which will be held in two phases-Houselisting and Housing Census and Population Enumeration. The latest Census will be the 16th of its kind in the country since 1872 and 8th after the country attained Independence.

Significantly, Census-2027 represents a paradigmatic shift as India's first digital Census. Data collection will be carried through dedicated mobile applications using a ‘Bring Your Own Device” framework. For the first time, citizens will also have the option of Self-Enumeration through a specially designed web portal se.censu.gov.in, stated a release here on Tuesday.

A Self-Enumeration window will be available from Wednesday to April 15th while the Houselisting and Housing Census phase is scheduled as notified by the State Government from April 16th to May 15th.

The data provided by individuals and households will be kept confidential governed by the provisions of the Census Act, 1948 and Census Rules, 1990.

In the first phase focus will be on collecting information on housing conditions, household amenities and assets. It also lays the foundation for the subsequent phase by identifying and listing all structures and households, thereby facilitating the formation of Population Enumeration (PE) Blocks. The second phase for February 2027 will capture detailed demographic and economic information about every individual.

The Census is the largest source of primary data at the village/town and ward levels, providing granular information on parameters such as religion, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, language, literacy and education, economic activity, migration and fertility.

The data generated serves as a critical foundation for evidence-based policy making. Central and State Governments, researchers, demographers and other stakeholders rely extensively on Census data for planning development programmes, welfare schemes and administrative interventions.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah appealed to citizens to participate in the Census.