Convicted MP Moves High Court Challenging His Life Imprisonment

Bengaluru: Convicted in a rape case, former Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna on Monday moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging life imprisonment awarded to him by Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru on August 2 this year. The High Court is yet to schedule a hearing over the plea from Prajwal.

In his plea to the High Court, Prajwal Revanna, a former Lok Sabha of Hassan, stated contradictions between the victim’s complaint and the testimony. Prajwal, lodged in Central Prison, Bengaluru, wanted the High Court to quash trial court’s verdict against him and set aside his conviction citing prosecution’s case is full of “inconstitencies” and “procedural lapses” in the trial.

The plea questioned the reliability of the evidence presented by the prosecution including stains reportedly found on bed years after the alleged rape incidents.

The Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, Bengaluru sentenced Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment convicting him in rape of domestic worker who worked at his house in Holenarsipur town of Hassan and also at his house in Banashankari of Bengaluru city in 2021 and 2022 respectively. While sentencing Prajwal to life imprisonment, the trial Court imposed a fine of Rs 11.25 on him.