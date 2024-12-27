Contractor’s Suicide Sparks BJP-Congress Row in Karnataka

Bidar: The suicide of contractor Sachin Panchal from Bhalki Taluk has sparked a political storm in Karnataka, with BJP leaders accusing the Congress government of fostering a toxic environment for contractors.

Sachin, reportedly distressed over harassment, is said to have ended his life by jumping in front of a train on Thursday. A death note attributed to him allegedly names Raju Kapanur, said to be an associate of Minister Priyank Kharge, as responsible for his predicament.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra criticized the Congress government, alleging that ministers have granted undue authority to their aides, leading to controversies and tragedies.

“In the Congress government, several ministers have allegedly empowered their associates with unchecked authority, akin to a General Power of Attorney (GPA). This misuse of power has led to incidents like the alleged suicide of SDA officer Rudresh due to undue pressure from Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar’s aide and the hooliganism targeting BJP MLA C.T. Ravi at Suvarna Soudha,” Vijayendra said in a post on X.

He further claimed, “Now, the harassment and intimidation by Minister Priyank Kharge’s associate, Raju Kapanur, has reportedly driven Sachin Panchal to take this extreme step. Sachin’s death note explicitly names Raju and details the harassment he faced.”

He accused the Congress government of creating an unbearable environment for contractors.

“The government’s much-publicized ‘five guarantees’ now seem to include a ‘suicide guarantee,’ leaving several families in despair,” Vijayendra remarked, demanding the resignation of Priyank Kharge and a transparent investigation into the incident.

He also alleged that since Congress took power, contractors have been facing severe financial stress and harassment from ministerial aides. Vijayendra emphasized that Sachin’s death note provided clear evidence of this alleged misconduct.

Responding to the allegations, Minister Priyank Kharge dismissed the BJP’s claims as baseless.

“I have no detailed information about the circumstances leading to Sachin Panchal’s tragic death. The statements by the accused present one perspective, while the alleged death note offers another. The railway police have registered a case, and I trust the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” Kharge said in a press statement.

Kharge also criticized the BJP for politicizing the incident. “It has been their long-standing habit to make baseless accusations. They have done this before, and they are doing it again. Let them continue, but their unfounded claims will not undermine me,” he added.