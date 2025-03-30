Construction of Kidwai Cancer Hospital to begin in Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi: The construction of a 210-bed Kidwai Cancer Hospital in Kalaburagi is set to begin, with Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil inspecting the proposed 1.5-acre site. The project, aimed at strengthening cancer treatment facilities in the Kalyana Karnataka region, has received a Rs 76 crore sanction from the state government.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar are expected to attend the foundation stone-laying ceremony on April 16. The hospital, which will function as a Regional Cancer Centre, is expected to provide affordable and advanced cancer treatment to patients in the region.

The funding for the project includes Rs 25 crore from the Karnataka Examination Authority, Rs 25 crore from KKRDB, Rs 16 crore from the main Kidwai Cancer Institute, and Rs 10 crore from the state government. Minister Patil recalled that the Kidwai Cancer Hospital in Kalaburagi, which he had earlier initiated, faced setbacks but was revived in 2017 and has made significant progress since then.

Highlighting the need for enhanced cancer care, the minister noted that the hospital has already treated 9,867 OPD cases, 7,831 confirmed cancer cases, and performed 1,521 surgeries. Plans are also in place to introduce advanced brachytherapy treatment with equipment imported from Germany at a cost of Rs 6.2 crore.

The old building presently has 80 beds, once it is upgraded to a regional center with 300 beds, it would benefit the people of Kalyana Karnataka region, the minister told reporters.