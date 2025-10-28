Constables Slouch Hats Replaced By Navy Blue Peak Caps In Karnataka

BENGALURU: For years policemen (constables and had constables) complained over wearing slouch hats on duty made it heavy when it soaked in rains and not been aesthetic and the policemen complaints caught the attention of ruling Congress government before a decision was taken to replace slouch hats with Navy Blue Peak Caps.

The Navy Blue caps for policemen was picked by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after going through caps worn by policemen in other States.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, at a function to inaugurate Anti-Narcotics Task Force and new Peak-Caps in Bengaluru on Tuesday, stated constables and head constables until now wore slouch hats after a proposal from Director General and Inspector General of Police, they have been replaced by Peak Caps.

In other States wearing Peak Caps is in practice, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said “Why don't our policemen not have such Peak Caps?” and considering the inconvenience caused to policemen by wearing slouch hats, in use since 1956, a very long time, and a decision was made to replace them with Peak caps.

“It is a confidence booster,” he said and recalled that during British rule over the country turbans were worn by policemen now Peak caps have come into use. “The use of Peak caps will not undergo a change anymore,” he said.

Taking a look at policemen in Peak caps in the gathering, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated “You look smart” and appealed to them to discharge their duties with utmost integrity.

Minister of Home Dr G Parameshwar recalled there was a discussion to effect a change in slouch hats worn by policemen in 2015 during his earlier term as Home Minister but it could not be effected then. Parameshwar stated “Peak Caps enhanced the looks of policemen.”

The Home Minister pointed to India Justice Report-2025 which states Karnataka as the number 1 on conduct of police/ delivering justice/ offering legal aid among other parameters and lauded “One of the best police in the country.”