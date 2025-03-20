Conspirators tried to honeytrap a minister twice, says PWD minister

BENGALURU: Conspirators allegedly tried to honeytrap a senior and influential minister in Siddaramaiah ministry twice but their efforts went futile on both the occasions, stated Minister of Public Works Department Satish Jarkiholi in Bengaluru on Thursday.

In Vidhana Soudha, speaking to reporters, Satish Jarkiholi stated he asked the Minister, targeted by rivals, to register a police complaint against attempts made against him to honeytrap and only after a police complaint, investigation is possible to reveal persons involved in it.

Already, he said, a discussion was held with Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar while a meeting will be held with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on unsuccessful honey-trap attempt against a Minister and steps needed to curb such activities.

Satish wanted steps to control honeytrappings and stated “It is not the first case of honeytrap (of a Minister) in Karnataka. Leaders of all parties have been victims of honey-trap including some in the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.”

The PWD Minister said though honey-trap a Minister is not needed but some conspirators use it to their advantage and felt steps are needed to end such activities in the State.

Meanwhile, sources told Deccan Chronicle the alleged ‘unsuccessful’ honey trap incident took place in Bengaluru city. The honey trapping a Minister by a woman is said to tarnish his image and the alleged conspirator against the Minister is a rival leader.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar, on the floor of the Assembly on Wednesday, alleged “Does it mean that one can go to any extent (of honey trapping) just to curb rivals/opponents?”

Continuing, he said, “When State Government itself is into honey trapping, then, whom should we advise?”