Congress to Restructure Leadership in Karnataka Ahead of Key Elections

MANGALURU: In a move to strengthen its position in the state, the Congress party has decided to bring changes in its district and block leadership in crucial places across Karnataka over the next 45 days.

This measure aims to strengthen the party's structure as it gears up for important by-elections and local body elections.

Despite the Congress party holding power in Karnataka and increasing its parliamentary representation in recent elections, internal discussions have underscored the urgent need to strengthen its organizational base. The upcoming by-elections for three assembly seats, one council seat, and various local administrative positions have heightened the urgency of this step.

KPCC Working President GC Chandrashekar, addressing the media in Mangaluru, said that a high-level committee comprising all five KPCC Working Presidents has been formed and tasked with visiting districts across the state to formulate strategies for strengthening the party’s organization.

A key aspect of this strategy includes the restructuring of block and district leadership positions in relevant districts. Decisions will be based on long-term incumbency and other relevant factors.

The party also plans to reclaim its influence in Coastal Karnataka, a region that has become a BJP stronghold in recent years. Although Congress secured 135 seats in the state, it has struggled to challenge the BJP’s dominance in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Chandrashekar emphasized that the party is adopting a targeted approach to restore its presence in the Coastal belt. The approach aims to address past shortcomings and reestablish the Congress party’s foothold in the region.

KPCC Working Presidents Vasanth Kumar and Manjunath Bhandary were also present at the press conference.