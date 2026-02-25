Congress Sees A Move Building Around Jarkiholi For State Unit Leadership

Belagavi: As speculation grows over a possible leadership change in Karnataka, parallel churn has begun within the Congress over the post of KPCC president. While the spotlight remains on the Chief Minister’s chair, a section of party leaders has quietly started pushing for a new face to lead the state unit — with Minister Satish Jarkiholi emerging as a frontrunner.

DK Shivakumar is set to complete six years as KPCC president in March, prompting internal discussions on whether the organisation requires fresh leadership, especially when the assembly election is about two year away. Though there is no formal move yet, a faction within the party has begun lobbying the high command to consider Jarkiholi whenever a decision is taken to change the state president.

According to sources, a group of Congress leaders recently met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and presented a case for Jarkiholi, citing the support he enjoys across districts, including backing from several DCC presidents. The message, sources said, was not to seek an immediate replacement but to ensure that Jarkiholi’s name figures prominently whenever the party takes up the issue of reorganisation.

Jarkiholi, 63, is a powerful leader from Belagavi and represents the Yamakanmardi constituency, which he has held since its formation post delimitation in 2008. Earlier, he served as an MLC. A former Janata Dal and JD(S) leader, is widely seen as a trusted associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Like Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi too quit JD(S) and joined Congress. Party insiders believe he is being seen as a potential successor of Siddaramaiah in the AHINDA movement in the long run, a view that even Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra had publicly hinted at some months ago.

“Jarkiholi is a skilled organiser who understands political arithmetic and has sufficient resources,” said a senior party functionary. “He proved this during the Haveri by-election where the Congress defeated the BJP candidate. This constituency was held by former CM Basavaraj Bommai. When his son contested the by-election, Congress defeated him. Jarkiholi played an important role in this. He also proved his strength again when he helped secure victory for his daughter Priyanka in Chikkodi during the parliamentary election.”

He has earlier served as working president of the KPCC and is credited with handling organisational responsibilities effectively during that period.

Supporters argue that his elevation would bring strategic advantages. Belonging to the Valmiki Nayaka community (ST), his appointment could help consolidate tribal, Dalit and OBC support, while also strengthening the AHINDA base. Leaders point out that after Siddaramaiah, Jarkiholi is seen as the most influential face of the AHINDA movement within the party.

He also heads the ‘Manava Bandhutva Vedike’, an organisation that promotes secularism and social justice, which has developed a presence in several districts. “He combines Siddaramaiah’s social outreach with Shivakumar’s organisational grip,” another leader remarked, calling him a “natural fit” for the KPCC post.

Yet, uncertainties remain. A key question is whether the party would be comfortable having both the Chief Minister and KPCC president drawn from the AHINDA camp if Siddaramaiah continues in office. Another variable is whether Jarkiholi’s prospects improve or diminish depending on whether Shivakumar eventually quits the party president post or takes over as CM.

While some leaders argue that dual AHINDA representation would not harm the party’s balance, others feel the leadership equation is far from settled. For now, Jarkiholi’s supporters appear content to build momentum quietly — waiting for the high command’s next move.