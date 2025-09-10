Congress MLA's ED Custody Extended till Friday
Bengaluru: Arrested by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (2002), Congress MLA Satish Sail’s ED custody was extended by a Special Court exclusively to deal with MPs/MLAs, Bengaluru on Wednesday.
The extended MLA’s ED custody is till Friday. Satish Sail represents Karwar Assembly seat in Uttara Kannada district.
Sail was taken into custody by sleuths of ED on Tuesday evening after he arrived at ED office in Shantinagar of Bengaluru where he was subjected to questioning for a long-duration.
The Congress MLA came under ED scanner and sleuths of ED, Bengaluru zonal office conducted searches on August 13 and 14 at multiple locations in Karwar, Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi under the provisions of Prevention on Money Laundering Act in an on-going investigation into Satish Sail and others persons/entities convicted in an illegal mining case by the Special Court for MPs/MLAs, Bengaluru.
In October, 2024 Sail was arrested by sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation after he was found guilty of stealing and illegally exporting iron ore worth Rs 200 crore and the case refers back to 2010. The Special Court sentenced Satish Sail to 7 years imprisonment. However, the High Court of Karnataka kept his conviction suspended.
The ED searches in August this year yielded the sleuths various incriminating documents, e-mails, records among others. Besides cash recovery of Rs 1.68 crore. Gold weighing about 6.75 kgs in the form of gold jewellery/bullion were seized along with balance in bank accounts of Rs 14.13 crore were freezed.