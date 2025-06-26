Congress MLAs Cry Fund Crunch, BJP Says State Treasury Turned Into Party ATM

Mangaluru: As discontent brews within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, with several MLAs publicly voicing their frustration over administrative delays and lack of development funds, BJP state general secretary and former MLA P. Rajeev has added a new dimension to the controversy—alleging that state funds are being siphoned off to finance Congress Party’s election campaigns in Bihar.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Rajeev questioned the apparent contradiction between the government’s claims of full fund utilization and its own legislators’ complaints of financial crunch. “The government claims money is being used for what it was allocated for and shows it in the audit, yet their MLAs are saying there is no money for development. Then where is the money going?” he asked.

“The Congress did the same during the Telangana elections. Now our money is being treated like an ATM for the Bihar polls,” he alleged.

The remarks come in the backdrop of a series of statements and audio clips from Congress legislators in recent days, many of whom have expressed concern over insufficient allocation of fund or delay in works in the constituency. The unrest, political observers say, stems largely from those who are unhappy with the leaders on various issues.

Adding to the political intrigue, Rajeev also suggested that some Congress leaders are intentionally making these grievances public to appear sympathetic to the voters. “They want to show that they are struggling, that it is difficult—but still, they are doing their best for the people. It is all a sympathy game,” he claimed.

When asked if such open dissent could tarnish the image of the government, Rajeev dismissed the concern. “Who is bothered about the image?” he said bluntly.

While Congress continues to defend its welfare-centric governance model, including its five guarantee schemes, the growing complaints from within its own ranks—and now the BJP’s serious accusations—signal deeper political and financial challenges for the Siddaramaiah-led government.