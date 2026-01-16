Congress MLA Hopes Change Of Guard As Dy CM Reaches Delhi For Talks With Central Leaders

BENGALURU: A frontrunner for Chief Minister's post, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday reached New Delhi to meet central party leadership, raising hopes among his supporters over his possible elevation as Chief Minister replacing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

However, Minister of Housing Zameer Ahmed Khan, close to Siddaramaiah, told reporters in Bengaluru “Nothing happening over change of guard in Karnataka.”

One of his supporters, Channagiri MLA Basavaraj Shivaganga termed the invitation to Shivakumar by central leaders as “good development” and expressed confidence in central leadership taking a decision to elevate D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister.

‘The change is imminent like the way the Sun changed its path on Sankranthi,” Basavaraj observed. “Many young nominees like him became MLAs owing to the efforts of D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” said the MLA while stating Siddaramaiah attained the record of longest serving Chief Minister breaking the previous record held by late D. Devaraj Urs. Siddaramaiah completed seven and half years as Chief Minister (in two terms) and the wish among MLAs is to make Shivakumar Chief Minister for the remaining term.

“Siddaramaiah served a month after completing two-and-half years,” Basavaraj said, who was served a show-cause notice over his public utterances in public on change of guard in Karnataka.

In New Delhi, D.K. Shivakumar said “I have come to New Delhi to meet central leaders” and made it clear “The issue of Chief Minister’s post is between me, Siddaramaiah and central leaders.”

Commenting on CM’s post, he said, “It is not something that could be discussed in public” but stated “If any information needs to be shared with the public, the general secretary of the party would do it.”