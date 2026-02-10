Congress MLA Claims 90 MLAs Back DyCM For CM Post

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Iqbal Hussain on Monday claimed as many as 90 MLAs back Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to become the Chief Minister replacing Siddaramaiah to guide the party to return to power in the 2028 election. However, Hussain said both Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are needed for the party to emerge victorious in the 2028 assembly election.

Speaking to reporters, Hussain made an appeal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to make way for D.K. Shivakumar since Siddaramaiah completed 5 years as Chief Minister (2013-18) and again from May, 20203 till date. In all, Siddaramaiah served as Chief Minister for seven-and-half years in CM's post.

“You speak on social justice. Now, it is time to walk and talk,” said the Ramanagar MLA. “You (Siddaramaiah) have given the State good governance but it is time for our leader (D.K. Shivakumar) to ascend to the post of Chief Minister," felt the first-time MLA.

Commenting on his party MLC and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Dr Yathindra’s statement public utterances despite gag order from the party, Hussain said “Justice should be fair to all.” It may be recalled Hussain was slapped with a show-cause over his statement on change of guard.”

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) R. Ashok termed central leadership of Congress party as “weak” unable to rein hold on MLAs over repeated utterances on change of guard in Karnataka.

“Congress MLAs indulge in prophecies over leadership change,” said Ashok but nothing substantial happened from the central leaders so far.