Congress Leaders Took Decision On Power-Sharing, Only Need To Be Announced: PWD Minister

BENGALURU: Previous appeals by Karnataka Congress leaders to central Congress party leaders to end confusion on power-sharing tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar which did not elicit response from the central leaders, however, for the first time, president of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Malllikarjun Kharge told Minister of Public Works Satish Jarkiholi over central leaders reaching a “conclusion” on power-sharing and their decision will be known soon.

However, no time frame has been set by central leaders to make their decision known on the power-sharing issue.

Disclosing this to media persons in New Delhi soon after a meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge, Satish Jarkiholi said he met Mallikarjun Kharge along with former minister K.N. Rajanna, MLA Kona Reddy and MLA K.S. Basavanthappa wanted the AICC president to find an early solution to the power transfer issue.

“The issue of power sharing was also discussed in the past meeting as well,” said Satish and stated “The leaders told Kharge it is already late to end the confusion on power-sharing.”

The Minister Kharge assured the leaders to end the confusion soon but did not specify time. “It will be done as early as possible,” Kharge assured them.

Satish said the leaders brought to the notice of the AICC president over the entire party in Karnataka are staring at central leaders to clear things on power-sharing. “Let’s wait for the central leaders to announce their decision,” said the PWD Minister and stated Mallikarjun Kharge will be leaving for Bengaluru in the evening.

While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied of having entering into a power-sharing agreement with Shivakumar in May, 2023 but Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar has reiterated an unwritten power-sharing agreement and as per the agreement, Shivakumar claims Siddaramaiah will serve as CM for the first half of the 5 years term and later hand over the power to him to complete the remaining term.

Siddaramaiah completed the two-and-half years as Chief Minister and also surpassed late Devraj Urs to become the longest serving Chief Minister of Karnataka. Shivakumar is keeping his fingers crossed.