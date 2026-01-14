Congress Leader Threatens Woman Commissioner of Sidlaghatta CMC, Complaint Filed

Bengaluru: Commissioner of City Municipal Council Sidlaghatta Amurtha complained to the Circle Inspector against Congress leader Rajeev Gowda over his use of alleged abusive words against her, besides, intimidation to her by the Congress leader over removal of a "unauthorised" banner at Kote Circle of Sidlaghatta town in Chikkaballapura town.

The complaint by the Commissioner alleged Rajeev Gowda abused her during a phone conversation over removal of an “unauthorized” banner bearing a picture of the Congress leader put at Kote Circle of Sidlaghatta town of Chikkaballapura town.

The Commissioner sought protection for her and also the employees of the CMC and demanded suitable action be demanded against Rajeev Gowda under the relevant sections. However, Rajeev Gowda clarified he did not threaten Commissioner Amrutha over removal of a banner at Kote Circle but he was upset with CMC Heath Officer.

In a leaked phone conversation, Rajeev Gowda, a Congress defeated candidate of Sidlaghatta Assembly seat in 2023, called Amrutha to know the reason for removal of a banner at Kote Circle and while the Commissioner explained that the banner obstructed the vehicular movement. She told Rajeev Gowda her office received complaints from the public over hindrance to traffic therefore it had to be removed from the spot.

Losing his cool over the reply, Gowda threatened the Commissioner that he would make people from all the 31 wards of Sidlaghatta CMC to gather around the CMC office and set it on fire. Besides, all make people launch assaults on the staff of the CMC with foot wears.

Later, the employees of CMC expressed solidarity with the Commissioner and staged a protest to condemn Rajeev Gowda intimidation and use of abusive language against Amrutha.

In Bengaluru, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy demanded Rajeev Gowda be booked under goonda act.