Congress Functionary Booked for Dancing With Pistol at Wedding in Karnataka

Karnataka
11 Feb 2026 12:37 PM IST

A video of the act was circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting the police to take note of the incident

According to police, the man, identified as Mateen Patel, was attending the haldi ceremony of his niece’s wedding when he was seen dancing while holding a licensed pistol and a toy stun gun. (Screengrab)

Kalaburagi: Police have registered a case against a Congress functionary for allegedly brandishing a pistol and dancing at a wedding function, after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on January 18 around 8 pm at a hotel in the Taj Nagar area, which falls under the limits of Chowk police station. According to police, the man, identified as Mateen Patel, a resident of Afzalpur, was attending the haldi ceremony of his niece’s wedding when he was seen dancing while holding a licensed pistol and a toy stun gun.

A video of the act was circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting the police to take note of the incident. After verifying the details, the Chowk police registered a suo motu case against him under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Police said that displaying weapons in public, even during celebrations, is a punishable offence as it can create fear among the public. The police also warned people against posting or sharing such videos on social media.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
