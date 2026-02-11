Congress Functionary Booked for Dancing With Pistol at Wedding in Karnataka

Kalaburagi: Police have registered a case against a Congress functionary for allegedly brandishing a pistol and dancing at a wedding function, after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The incident reportedly took place on January 18 around 8 pm at a hotel in the Taj Nagar area, which falls under the limits of Chowk police station. According to police, the man, identified as Mateen Patel, a resident of Afzalpur, was attending the haldi ceremony of his niece’s wedding when he was seen dancing while holding a licensed pistol and a toy stun gun.

A video of the act was circulated widely on social media platforms, prompting the police to take note of the incident. After verifying the details, the Chowk police registered a suo motu case against him under Section 30 of the Arms Act.

Police said that displaying weapons in public, even during celebrations, is a punishable offence as it can create fear among the public. The police also warned people against posting or sharing such videos on social media.