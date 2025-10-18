Congress, BJP Lock Horns over RSS Curbs

Mangaluru: A letter written by minister Priyank Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week, urging restrictions on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in public and government spaces, has reopened Karnataka’s ideological divide. The Congress has framed it as a defence of secular values, while the BJP has seized on it to rally its Hindutva base, accusing the ruling party of practising “anti-Hindu politics.”

Priyank’s letter asked the Chief Minister to study Tamil Nadu’s model of limiting RSS activities on public grounds and in government spaces. Siddaramaiah directed the Chief Secretary to examine the feasibility of adopting a similar approach. The move immediately set off political tremors.

Priyank, son of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, has long been a critic of the RSS. Earlier this year, he said that if Congress came to power at the Centre, it would consider banning the organisation. He has also accused BJP leaders of double standards, questioning why they “never send their children to RSS shakhas.”

Kharge acknowledged that banning the RSS was beyond the state’s jurisdiction but insisted that its activities on government and public properties could be regulated to maintain neutrality in civic spaces.

Within the Congress, Kharge’s stance found strong support. AICC secretary P.V. Mohan, known for his consistent opposition to the RSS, described the organisation as “the enemy of the country,” arguing that its ideology has “spread hate politics” for over a century. “It was this mindset that led to Partition, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and the demolition of Babri Masjid,” he told Deccan Chronicle.

Comparing the RSS to fascist movements, Mohan said, “Hitler and Mussolini inspired it. They imported racial thinking and upheld the caste system of the Manusmriti. The government must act to restrict its activities.” He also alleged that the RSS had “penetrated ministries, educational institutions and political parties,” calling for a cleansing of those influenced by its ideology.

Siddaramaiah’s decision to examine the Tamil Nadu model has sparked debate about whether such measures are feasible in Karnataka. Political observers note that, unlike Tamil Nadu, where Dravidian and Periyarist movements have long kept Hindutva forces at bay, Karnataka has deep historical ties with the Sangh Parivar. The RSS has thrived here for decades, particularly in the coastal and Malnad regions, which have produced several BJP leaders proud of their RSS roots.

“Restricting RSS activity here is not simple,” said a senior Congress strategist. “In Karnataka, Hindutva is not just politics — it’s part of the social fabric.”

The RSS, traditionally dependent on public grounds for its daily shakhas, has access to a wide network of private educational and cultural institutions. Even if the government imposes restrictions on public spaces, it is unlikely to hinder the organisation’s operations. “Instead of copying Tamil Nadu, Karnataka should evolve its own model,” Mohan said. “The priority should be combating the RSS mindset rather than its physical presence.”

The BJP has responded aggressively, accusing Congress of using the issue to divert attention from governance failures. BJP state general secretary and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar dismissed Priyank’s remarks as “political theatre.” “Roads are crumbling and panchayats ignored, yet he finds time to target the RSS,” he said.

Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded that the government act against “anti-national outfits like SDPI” before targeting the RSS. “If Kharge is serious, he should ban animal sacrifices during Bakrid and madrasas spreading misinformation,” he said. Yatnal also urged the Chief Minister to ban public Namaz on roads and government properties without permission.

RSS leaders believe the controversy will strengthen their base. “The RSS is not anti-national. People can see through Congress’s politics of hate. Any attempt to suppress us will only unite Hindus,” a senior RSS functionary said.

While the Congress hopes to consolidate its secular credentials and appeal to minorities and liberals, the BJP is confident that the controversy will energise its ideological base. Political analysts say both parties are using the issue to reinforce their core identities ahead of future elections.

Doubts persist about whether Congress will translate its rhetoric into action. “Priyank may be sincere, but where was the Congress when it held power for years in both Karnataka and Delhi?” asked Suresh Bhat, a former member of the Karnataka Komu Sauhardha Vedike. “There are RSS sympathisers even within the Congress. Unless it shows real political will, this debate will remain symbolic.”