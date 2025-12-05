Congress, BJP Fight Over Upa Lokayukta’s Statement On Corruption Status Of Karnataka

BENGALURU: The ruling Congress party and the main opposition party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are in no mood to accept a statement of Upa Lokayukta Justice B. Veerappa who stated Karnataka stands in 5th position in the country while its corruption level reached 63 percent and both the party leaders are busy blaming one another. Veerappa called upon the members of the society to act before the corruption level touches alarming proportions.

Reacting to the statement of Justice B. Veerappa, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Justice Veerappa referred to his report submitted in November 2019 while he delivered a speech at a function in Bengaluru a couple of days back. At the function, Veerappa pointed out Karnataka’s corruption level stood at 63 percent as per his report.

“When Veerappa submitted his report, the State was under the Bharatiya Janata Party rule led by B.S. Yediyurappa,” stated the Chief Minister and he took a dig at Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok for lacking proper understanding of the Upa Lokayukta’s statement.

He stated corruption scandals during the BJP’s rule were not just one or two and referred to the situation during Covid-19 wherein BJP government looted in the purchase of ventilators, face masks, sanitisers, ICU purchases among others when people were dying on the streets.

The Chief Minister alleged “Almost every department was functioning with a minimum 40 percent commission during the BJP’s tenure.” Siddaramaiah told Ashok “It is impossible to clean up the massive corruption you (BJP) created in just two-and-half years. Give us some time and everything will be set right.”

Responding to Chief Minister, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok acknowledged to Siddaramaiah “Yes, the report submitted by Justice B. Veerappa was released in 2019 but the survey was done in 2018 when Congress party was in power (in alliance with Janata Dal Secular)” and stated “So the 63 percent corruption figure you’re shouting about is actually a report card of your own government, not ours.” Ashok asked the Chief Minister to “stop lying and stop misleading.”