Cong High Command Will Decide On Matters Like Changing CM: Kharge

Bengaluru: Amid Congress leaders in Karnataka openly discussing possible change of Chief Minister in the state, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said it is up to the party high command to decide on such matters and that one should not create any unnecessary problem.

Kharge was responding to media queries about some Congress leaders in the state claiming about a change in the post of chief minister in October.

"See, that is in the hands of the high command. Nobody can say here what is going on in the high command. This is left to the high command and the high command has got power to take further action. But unnecessarily one should not create problem," he told reporters here.

In 2023, when the Congress assumed power in the southern state, there were speculations that Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar would helm the state for 2.5 years each, as per a rotational formula, claims the party has neither confirmed nor rejected so far. Currently, Siddaramaiah is the chief minister and Shivakumar his deputy.