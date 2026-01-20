Complaint Filed Over Alleged Threats To Devadurga MLA

RAICHUR: A group allegedly linked to the illegal sand mining racket reportedly barged into the residence of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Nayak and attempted to intimidate her for taking steps to curb illegal sand extraction along the Krishna River in Raichur district.

Based on the complaint by a supporter of the MLA, Devadurga police have registered an FIR.

The complaint alleges trespass and death threat.

According to the complaint the incident took place following police action against illegal sand transportation. It is alleged that after this crackdown, a group entered the MLA’s house in Devadurga on Jan 18 morning and asked her to refrain from taking action against the illegal sand trade.

“They entered my house and questioned what loss would I face if they continued illegal sand mining. They tried to intimidate me. I have not lodged a complaint myself, but my supporters have approached the police. They feel if such threats are issued to an MLA, what is the situation of the common people,” she said.

Based on the complaint, police have registered an FIR and issued notices to those named in it. Meanwhile, Nayak met Raichur Superintendent of Police Arunangshu Giri and urged him to take strict action against those involved in illegal sand mining activities.

Police said further investigation is under way.

In the past too the MLA had alleged that she faced threat from those involved in illegal sand mining. About two years ago she had also raised this issue in the assembly.