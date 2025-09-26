Complainant Shop Owner Arrested Over Assault On A Woman In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Police have arrested Babu Lal, a sari shop owner, for assaulting a woman who he had accused of stealing a bundle of saris. Based on a complaint by Babu Lal on September 21, police arrested a woman on the charge of theft at his shop on Avenue Road under City Market police limits. The woman was arrested and the court remanded her to judicial custody.

A couple of days later, the City Market police arrested Babu Lal after a video showed his assault on the woman. The video footage showed Babu Lal constantly kicking the woman and assaulting her; the attack lasted for more than a minute. Despite the woman pleading with Babu Lal, he kept assaulting her in full public view, not heeding requests from bystanders to stop.

The video of the assault was shot on a mobile phone by a person who had gathered there. The footage was circulated on social networking sites from where it came to the notice of the City Market police on September 25. They swung arrested Babu Lal and his associate Mahendra and produced them at a court which remanded them to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Commission for Women asked the DCP, West, to initiate action against Babu Lal and his aide. The commission asked for a report on action initiated by the police over the assault incident.