Commuters Allege Metro Security Personnel Stopped Them From Entering a Metro Station 50-minutes Ahead of Last Trip

Bengaluru: A couple of passengers alleged they were denied entry by security personnel of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) at Attiguppe metro station in Bengaluru city citing late arrival while commuters pointed they were at the metro station about 50-minutes early before the last trip ends at around 11 pm.

But, the security personnel denied entry to the commuters at the entrance of the metro station informing them that the last time to enter the metro station was 10 pm.

After denial of permission to entry well within the entry timings, security personnel the last trip timing has been displayed the other side of the metro station at Attiguppe.”Where is the information on last trip?” and in the meantime another security personnel identified as Yogesh intervened to inform the commuters that the metro services stop at 10 pm at all stations.

At Attiguppe metro station, security personnel identities as Prakash, Irbaz, Beerlinga and Basavaraj were on duty and were caught on camera by a commuter who was denied entry to the metro station at Attiguppe. The commuter stated the personnel had closed the scanner as well.

When contacted, BMRCL officials did not respond to repeated calls nor came out with a clarification on the denial of permission for commuters at Attiguppe.