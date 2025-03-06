Collins Aerospace Launches Its Engineering Test Facility Near Bengaluru

Bengaluru:Collins Aerospace, one of the world’s largest suppliers of aerospace and defence systems, inaugurated its Engineering Test Facility near Yelahanka of Bengaluru city on Wednesday and the Test Facility was inaugurated by Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries M.B. Patil.

Addressing the gathering, Patil the Engineering Test Facility of Collins Aerospace will focus on testing flight seats, windshields and other components before they are approved for use. The Test Facility will serve as a cornerstone for advanced testing, validation and integration of next-generation aerospace systems, a critical factor for the global supply chain.



“The Test Facility is a testament of Karnataka’s role as India’s premier hub for aerospace and defence manufacturing. Karnataka aims to attract investments worth Rs 45,000 crore in the aerospace and defence sector hoping to generate about 60,000 new employment opportunities in coming days,” Patil said.



Exuding confidence, the Minister said, “India’s aerospace and defence industry is projected to reach 54.4 billion dollars in market value by 2033 and Karnataka is uniquely positioned to drive the future of aerospace innovation.”



Minister pointed to the introduction of the country's first Aerospace and Defence policy which helped create a flourishing ecosystem that continues to attract leading global players in the aerospace industry and stated Karnataka is home to the country's 70 percent of aerospace and defence supplier base with over 2,000 Small and Medium Enterprises contributing to the thriving aerospace industry.



At the event, Minister of Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge said Collins Aerospace’s decision to expand in Karnataka establishes the State’s attractiveness as a global destination for aerospace and defence investments.



Kharge asked Collins Aerospace to provide skill training for local youths to enhance their employment opportunities. The Ministers were briefed on the Test Facility coming up near Yelahanka.