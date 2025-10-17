College Student Murdered in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old college student was murdered in broad daylight near the Srirampura railway track in Bengaluru.

The victim, identified as Yamini Priya, was a B.Pharm student at a college in the Hosakerehalli area. She had reportedly left home around 7 a.m. for an exam and was returning when the attack occurred.

As she was walking near the Mantri Mall area, a youth allegedly approached her from behind, slit her throat, and fled the scene. Locals who witnessed the horrific incident immediately alerted the Srirampura police.

Police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and collected evidence from the scene. A manhunt has been launched to trace the accused, and an investigation is currently underway.