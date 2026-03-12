Coastal Temples, Caterers Ready With Plan B for Gas Shortage

Mangaluru: Coastal Karnataka is known for its rich food culture. From temples that serve free meals to thousands of devotees every day to catering services that handle large social gatherings, food plays a central role in the region’s social and religious life. While the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised concerns about the supply of commercial gas cylinders, temples and the catering industry say there is no immediate problem, though they are preparing alternative arrangements if the situation continues.



According to sources, the Endowment Department has sought information from temple administrations on whether they are facing difficulties due to the reported disruption in gas supply. For now, most temples that serve food daily have informed the department that their routine activities are continuing without major issues.

However, temple authorities say they are ready with contingency plans should the shortage continue for several more days. These include modifying the food menu, shifting partially to firewood-based cooking and exploring other alternative fuel options.

Many temples in the region had earlier moved away from traditional firewood kitchens and shifted entirely to gas or steam-based cooking systems. If the supply of commercial cylinders becomes irregular, temple administrations may have to temporarily return to older methods to ensure that food services to devotees continue uninterrupted.

Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple, which records the highest revenue among temples in Karnataka, requires about 20 gas cylinders every day on average. With the support of the district administration, temple authorities have held discussions with suppliers and ensured the supply of enough cylinders daily. As a result, the temple is currently not facing any problem.

Temple authorities told Deccan Chronicle that if the supply situation worsens in the coming days, they are prepared to introduce changes such as modifying the menu, using firewood for cooking and even setting up a gobar gas unit using cow dung from the temple’s goshala.

On an average day, the temple serves meals to around 10,000 people, with the number increasing significantly during weekends and holidays.

Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple is another prominent temple where thousands of devotees are served food daily. The temple administration has already taken precautionary steps.

“We require around 10 to 15 cylinders every day. As there are supply disruptions, we have already placed orders for firewood as a precaution. We will make necessary arrangements so that devotees do not face any inconvenience,” said the temple’s hereditary archak Sriharinarayanadasa Asranna.

The temple feeds around 4,000 devotees on an average day, with the number rising to nearly 8,000 on Sundays and about 15,000 on Fridays.

Similarly, at Udupi Sri Krishna Matha and the Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple in Udupi district, authorities said there is no disruption in cooking activities at present. However, management in both the places is keeping a close watch on the situation and may consider alternative arrangements if the supply problem persists.

Kamalashile Sri Brahmi Durgaparameshwari Temple, famous for its ‘Anna Prasada,’ has been relatively less affected as its kitchen still largely relies on firewood for cooking.

The catering industry, which is particularly active during the first half of the year, is also monitoring the situation closely. From January to May, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts witness a busy season with traditional events such as temple annual festivals, Kola, Nemotsava, Kambala and Yakshagana performances keep caterers occupied along with weddings, Brahmopadesham ceremonies, baby showers, housewarming and birthday celebrations.

If the gas shortage continues, caterers say they may have to modify their menus.

“If the problem continues, we may have to avoid certain live counters such as rumali roti, tandoor items and fries, which require continuous gas supply. Instead, we may focus on traditional items that can be prepared using alternative fuel,” said Catering Association vice-president Vijay Kumar.

For now, both temples and caterers say there is no disruption in their activities, but they remain prepared to adapt if the gas supply situation worsens in the coming days.