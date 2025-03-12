Coastal Karnataka Experience Intense Heat

Mangaluru: Several parts of Coastal Karnataka and Kodagu experienced intense heat, with Savantvada hobli in Uttara Kannada district recording the highest maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC).

Many areas in Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts witnessed temperatures of 38 degrees and above, while isolated locations in Udupi and Kodagu districts also recorded soaring heat. Additionally, several parts of North Interior Karnataka recorded temperatures of 40 degrees and above.

The KSNDMC weather monitoring network reported that 14 locations in Uttara Kannada, 11 in Dakshina Kannada, two in Udupi, and one in Kodagu recorded extremely high temperatures.

According to meteorological data, maximum temperatures were above normal (by 1.6 degrees to 3.0 degrees) in a few places over Coastal Karnataka, while most areas remained within normal temperature ranges (-1.5 degrees to 1.5 degrees).

District-wise High Temperatures Recorded:

Dakshina Kannada: Ullal (38.4 degrees), Kadaba (41.0 degrees), Mudabidri (39.5 degrees), Sulya (41.3 degrees), Puttur (40.6 degrees), Beltangadi (42.0 degrees), Bantwal (39.5 degrees), Pane Mangalore (40.6 degrees), Vitla (39.5 degrees), Beltangadi (39.9 degrees), Uppinangadi (40.8 degrees).

Udupi: Hebri (40.2 degrees), Vandse (39.9 degrees).

Kodagu: Sampaje (40.2 degrees).

Uttara Kannada: Dandeli (38.2 degrees), Kinnar (41.8 degrees), Ghadasava (42.3 degrees), Mirjan (40.7 degrees), Pala (40.0 degrees), Umbalamani (38.3 degrees), Sambrani (39.0 degrees), Murkvad (39.2 degrees), Bhatkal (38.3 degrees), Ankola (40.5 degrees), Belikere (40.2 degrees), Ankola-1 (39.5 degrees), Blale (39.2 degrees).

With rising temperatures, authorities have advised residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun during peak hours.