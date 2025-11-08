Coast Guard Sagar Kavach Exercise Covers Karnataka Kerala Coast

Mangaluru: Indian Coast Guard conducted Coastal Security Exercise Sagar Kavach 02/25 in collaboration with various maritime and coastal security stakeholders to validate the coastal security SOPs.

Conducted in a real time scenario, the drill simulated potential threats emanating from the sea. The ‘Red Force’, representing anti-national elements, attempted to infiltrate the mainland, while the ‘Blue Force’, comprising various defence and security agencies, coordinated to detect and neutralize the threat.

The exercise spanned the entire 320-km Karnataka coastline and the 580-km Kerala coastline, covering vital ports and strategic installations. Blue forces thwarted Red forces infiltration utilizing, electronic umbrella, sophisticated anti drone jammers and phone tracking.

This scenario tested the capabilities of each agency in addressing various situations ranging from identifying suspicious vessels to managing emergencies and coordination of multiple agencies in real time scenario for cooperation, inter agencies communication and coordination.

The two day coastal security exercise commenced at dawn of Nov 6 and concluded post dusk on Nov 7.

The exercise saw active participation from the Indian Coast Guard, Navy, Coastal Security Police, CISF, State Police, ITBP, Fisheries Department, Customs, and other maritime agencies, reaffirming their collective commitment to safeguarding the coastline and critical installations.