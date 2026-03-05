CM’s Budget Presentation To Be Live Telecast in About 230 Government Bus Stations Tomorrow

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is all set to present his 17th budget on Friday and the budget presentation by the Chief Minister holding finance portfolio will be live streamed on digital display screens (LED) in about selected 230 government bus stations across the State. Siddaramaiah presented 16 budgets under various governments in the past.

The live streaming of the budget presentation is made available by the department of information and public relations in association with Vritti Solutions Limited, an outdoor advertising agency.

Apart from live streaming of the budget presentation, those at the bus stations can also watch a press conference of the Chief Minister to be addressed after the budget presentation.