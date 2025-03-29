CM urges PM to declare Veera Rani Chennamma Samadhi a national monument

BENGALURU: Considering Kittur Rani Chennamma as one of the first women to lead an armed resistance against British colonial rule in the country, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to declare Chenamma’s Samadhi (grave) in Bailahongala taluk of Belagavi district, a national monument.

Siddaramaiah brought to the notice of the Prime Minister Narebdra Modi the grave of Veera Rani Kittur Chennamma holds immense historical significance, yet it remains in need of proper conservation and development. By declaring the site a national monument, he said, it will facilitate necessary steps from the officials concerned to safeguard the samadhi from neglect and its degradation.

Siddaramaiah sought the Samadhi of Kittur Rani Chennamma, a national monument under The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, which would be a monumental step in preserving her legacy and honouring her contribution to the nation.

In a letter addressed to Modi, Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to direct Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to expedite the process of evaluating and declaring the place “a sacred site” to serve as a medium to educate future generations about Rani Chennamma’s unparalleled role in the country’s freedom struggle.

“Her valour and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations across the nation,” said the Chief Minister and stated “The recognition for Veera Rani Chennamma’ Samadhi (grave) at the national level would reinforce its rightful place in the annals of Indian history.”