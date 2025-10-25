CM Siddaramaiah Will Complete His Term, Reiterates CM’s Son

Bengaluru: “Under the circumstances, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will definitely complete his term (remaining two-and-half years),” son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MLC Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah reiterated in a chat with reporters in Mysuru on Saturday and again made it clear “No discussion in the party on reported change of guard happening in November.”

However, the buzz in the political circles is that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would make way for his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar to ascend the post of Chief Minister since he completes a two-and-half year term in November.

Firm on his statement made in Belagavi, he said “There is nothing wrong in my statement made at a function in Raibagh of Belagavi, a couple of days back.” In Belagavi, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah reposed faith in Minister of Satish Jarkiholi taking onus of leading the party after his father. He stated his father is in the last leg of his political career and is on a lookout for a progressive and value-based leader to replace Siddaramaiah. Yathindra stated Satish Jarkiholi would be the person to fill the vacuum created by Siddaramaiah.

In reply to a query on reported show-cause to him over statement on change of guard, Yathindra stated “Let a show-cause notice be served on me. I will look into it. It’s a party matter and I will not discuss it in public."

Yathindra to a query responded “he too will discuss with leaders concerned.”

After Yathindra's statement in Belagavi, D.K. Shivakumar stated he will comment on the statement made by Yathindra at an appropriate time and assured to bring it to the notice of concerned leaders.

Over Yathindra’s statement on change of leadership, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday came in defense of his son and stated his son’s statement made in Belagavi has been “twisted.”

Taking note of the statements made by Dr Yathindra backing his father and commenting in public on change of guard, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of Opposition in Assembly R. Ashok termed president of KPCC D.K. Shivakumar “a feeble” leader who cannot even dare to initiate suitable action against Yathindra over his repeated public utterances on change of guard in Karnataka.

Ashok questioned “What will be the fate of Karnataka if a feeble leader like D.K. Shivakumar ascends the post of Chief Minister?”