CM Siddaramaiah to PM Modi: Sack Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

BENGALURU: Accusing Union Minister of Finance Niramala Sitaraman of not knowing basics of budget and handing her the Finance Ministry responsibility is ‘dangerous’ for the country, stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday while asking Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop Nirmala Sitaraman from the ministry.

Lashing at Nirmala Sitaraman, Siddaramaiah, in a statement here, pointed out Niramala represents Karnataka in Rajya Sabha and she had meted out ‘injustice’ to Karnataka in successive budgets presented by her. While the Union budget size doubled whereas share for Karnataka remained unchanged in the last five years.

Drawing a comparison between the budgets represented by Congress led United Progressive Alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Siddaramaiah said in 2013-14 when Congress was in power at the Centre, the budget size was Rs 16.06 lakh crore and then Karnataka received Rs 31, 483 crore including tax share and grants. It was 1.9 percent of the budget size.

Under NDA, he said, the budget size has been Rs 48.02 lakh crore in 2024-25. Karnataka received grants of Rs 15, 229 crore from the Central Government and Rs 44.485 crore as tax share which came to 1.2 percent of the Central budget. Had the Union budget considered giving 1.9 percent share of the Union budget of 2013-14, then Karnataka should have got Rs 91, 580 crore both from tax share and grants.

Siddaramaiah drew the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Central budget of the last five years. In 2018-19, budget size was Rs 24, 42, 213 crore then Karnataka received Rs 46, 288 crore both as tax share and Central grants. But, the Union budget of 2023-24, CM said the budget size was Rs 45, 03, 097 while the State received Rs 50, 257 crore both tax share and grants from the Centre.

Siddaramaing said considering the size of the Union budget of the last 5 years the State should have got Rs 1 lakh crore both as tax share and grants from the Centre but not received.

Taking note of the ‘injustice’ to Karnataka, the Chief Minister said 15th Finance Commission recommended Rs 5, 495 as grants but Nirmala Sitaraman rejected the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission rendering another blow to the State. CM pointed out rejection of 15th Finance Commission recommendation to give Rs 3,000 crore for Bengaluru peripheral ring road and another Rs 3,000 crore for development of lakes and water bodies but Niramala Sitraman rejected it resulting in yet another ‘injustice’ to Karnataka of about Rs 11, 495 crore.

By constant step-motherly attitude of the Central Government, Siddaramaiah stated Karnataka lost Rs 1, 87, 867 crore from 2017-18 till date under the BJP led Government at the Centre.