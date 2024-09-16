CM Siddaramaiah to Inaugurate Kalyana Karnataka Utsav

KALABURGI: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be in Kalaburagi on September 17 to inaugurate the Kalyana Karnataka Utsav and to chair the cabinet meeting.

Minister for IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, who is also the district in-charge of Kalaburagi told reporters that as per the long-standing expectations of the people of Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region, a cabinet meeting will be held in Kalaburagi on September 17 under the leadership of CM Siddaramaiah.

On his arrival, CM will offer floral tributes to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the morning, followed by a flag-hoisting and the program at the DAR grounds. He will later chair the cabinet meeting.

“The meeting will discuss the overall development of the region and decide on the blueprint for future plans. The list of demands from the MLAs of this region is as vast as the state budget itself, but we will take up programs under a macro plan. At the very least, if we discuss the plans now, we can expect their implementation next year," Kharge said.

Kharge assured that necessary steps are being taken to fill vacant positions in the Kalyana Karnataka region, with his government prioritizing this matter.

"Our department has already filled 800 engineer positions," he added.

Kharge further stated that roads in the region will be repaired and upgraded under the Kalyana Path scheme within the next two years, and irrigation project proposals for Kalaburagi and Bidar have already been submitted.

Kharge emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring fair development and addressing regional needs. He also highlighted that there are currently 2.5 lakh vacant government positions statewide, which will be filled in phases.