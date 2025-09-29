CM Siddaramaiah to Conduct Aerial Survey of Flood-Hit Bidar

Bidar: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will conduct an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in Bidar on September 30, following heavy rains over the past few days that have caused widespread damage to crops, homes, and infrastructure.

The survey was scheduled after Bidar District In-charge Minister Eshwar B. Khandre, along with Minister Rahim Khan, met the Chief Minister on Sunday night and requested immediate relief measures and a special package for affected farmers.

Khandre said the Chief Minister responded positively and assured that the survey would be carried out as promised.

With limited industrial and commercial activity, around 75 percent of the district’s population depends on agriculture. This year, sowing was done over 4.31 lakh hectares, but unexpected heavy rains in August had already destroyed 25 percent of the crops. Now, with excessive rains in September, all major crops—including paddy, jowar, pulses, and soybean—have been completely damaged, leaving farmers in severe distress, Khandre told the Chief Minister.

The week-long rainfall, equivalent to a month’s precipitation, has caused bridge collapses, disrupted connectivity, and toppled electric poles, leaving many villages in darkness. Schools, anganwadi buildings, hospitals, and government offices have also suffered damage, while floods have washed away fertile soil, leaving farmland barren.

Khandre expressed deep concern for farmers and said he had requested immediate relief measures and a special package, to which the Chief Minister has given a positive response.